Novak Djokovic overcame the challenge from a feisty Nick Kyrgios to win his seventh Wimbledon title on Sunday. Djokovic came back from a set down to win the final 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in London. However, this week's ATP rankings saw the 35-year-old Serbian fall four places from No.3 to No.7. This is because the ATP decided to not award any ranking points for this year's Wimbledon after the All England Club banned players from Russia and Belarus. Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who was barred from Wimbledon, retains his top rank.

Medvedev is followed by Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal in the rankings.

Interestingly, this is the first time in 25 years that Roger Federer has not found a place in the ATP rankings.

Since the rankings only takes into consideration points earned in the last 52 weeks, Federer did not get any points as his last match came in Wimbledon last year.

Djokovic, meanwhile, expressed his doubts about his participation in the US Open as he can't go there without getting vaccinated.

"At the moment I can't go to the United States, I'm hoping for positive news, but there's not a lot of time, I don't know, hope springs eternal," Djokovic said in a press conference in Belgrade.

"I'd like to play the US Open but if it doesn't happen it's not the end of the world, nor the first Grand Slam I have to withdraw from," he said.

With his triumph at Wimbledon, Djokovic now has 21 Grand Slam titles, moving ahead of Roger Federer's tally of 20.

Among men, he is only behind Rafael Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles.