Ravi Shastri was in attendance at Centre Court as Novak Djokovic cruised past Cameron Norrie into the Wimbledon final on Friday. The former India head coach took to social media to share pictures from the famed venue as Djokovic and Norrie battled it out for a berth in the final. "Great to be back in Centre court on a scorching afternoon for what should be a humdinger. Joko vs Home boy," Shastri tweeted along with the pictures, in which he can be seen enjoying the match wearing a cap and a stylish pair of shades.

Great to be back in Centre court on a scorching afternoon for what should be a humdinger. Joko vs Home boy. Djokovic vs Norrie #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sLb9c85nyq — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 8, 2022

While the match promised to be a tightly contested affair after UK's Norrie won the first set 6-2, Djokovic put a thriller out of the equation as he flattened his opponent over the next three sets to win the match 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Djokovic will now take on Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Kyrgios reached the final after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament with injury ahead of their semi-final clash.

The Serb will be aiming to win his seventh Wimbledon title and his 21st Grand Slam title.

The defending champion at Wimbledon, Djokovic is currently tied with Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal, of course, leads the tally for men with 22 Grand Slam titles.