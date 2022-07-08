Wimbledon 2022 Semi-Final Live Updates: Cameron Norrie drew first blood after taking the first set 6-2 against Novak Djokovic in the ongoing Wimbledon men's singles semi-final. Notably, Norrie and Djokovic have only played once before, at the ATP Finals last November, where the Serbian dropped just three games. Six-time champions Djokovic made a brilliant comeback in the quarter-final tie, having lost the first two sets against Jannik Sinner. Djokovic eventually won the match 5-7. 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Similarly, Norrie too had booked his place in the semi-final after beating David Goffin in a five-set thriller. Norrie could become only the second British men's player to reach the final of Wimbledon in the open era, after former champion Andy Murray. The winner of this match will take on Nick Kyrgios, who got a walkover against Rafael Nadal after the two-time champion pulled out of the match due to an injury. The final will be played on Sunday, July 10.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Wimbledon 2022 semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie

8:32 PM: DJOKOVIC LEADS!

Djokovic leads Norrie two serves to one in the second. Good start from the Serb.

8:25 PM: DJOKOVIC HOLDS ON!

Djokovic starts strong in the second set. Takes the first game.

8:21 PM: NORRIE TAKES FIRST SET!

Norrie nails the ace to take the first set 6-2. Huge roar from the Centre Court crowd.

8:17 PM: NORRIE BREAKS AGAIN!

Norrie now leads 5-2 and is just one game away from taking the first set.

8:10 PM: DJOKOVIC BROKEN AGAIN!

Norrie breaks Djokovic again and now leads 3-2 in the first set. Huge roar from the crowd for the local guy.

8:04 PM: NORRIE MAKES IT 2-2!

Norrie holds on to his serve, takes the fourth game to level things in this first set.

7:59 PM: DJOKOVIC HOLDS ON!

Djokovic takes the game, and now leads 2-1 in the opening set. Too many unforced errors from Norrie so far.

7:57 PM: DJOKOVIC BREAKS BACK!

Djokovic returns the favour to make it 1-1.

7:53 PM: NORRIE BREAKS!

Norrie breaks Djokovic in the first game to take an early lead. 1-0 to Norrie (40:30). Huge roar from the crowd

7:49 PM: MATCH STARTS!

Djokovic to serve!!

7:40 PM: MATCH TO START SHORTLY!

The match is about to start as Norrie and Djokovic make their way onto the Centre Court.

7:19 PM: DELAYED START!

The start of match has been delayed due to the ongoing women's doubles semi-final match.

7:13 PM: DJOKOVIC EYE BACK-TO-BACK TITLES!!

Djokovic is on a 26-match winning streak at Wimbledon as he seeks to draw level with Pete Sampras on seven titles -- just one behind Roger Federer's men's record of eight titles.

6:57 PM: KYGIOS vs DJOKOVIC OR NORRIE!

While Nick Kyrgios enjoys a four-day break before the final, following Rafael Nadal's decision to pull out, Djokovic takes on Norrie in the lone semi-final.

6:49 PM: HELLO!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie.