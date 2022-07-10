Novak Djokovic beat Australia's Nick Kyrgios in four sets to seal his seventh Wimbledon title and fourth on the trot. Despite losing the first set, Djokovic trumped Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in the men's singles final on Sunday in Centre Court. With the win, Djokovic now has 21 Grand Slam titles, the most for any man after Rafael Nadal, who has a record 22. Djokovic now has one more title than Roger Federer. As he won a tightly fought match, praise came in from all corners of the world.

"4 straight Wimbledon's in a row is no mean feat. @DjokerNole's composure, focus and consistency has been the hallmark of his game over the years," legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

"Lovely to see Novak appreciating @NickKyrgios & the staff at #Wimbledon after this win," he added.

Tendulkar had earlier posted a lighthearted tweet on Kyrgios losing his cool. The Australian was seen complaining on multiple occasions about members of the audience distracting him during the match.

"I know summer is getting hot in London but not as hot as @NickKyrgios' head," he tweeted.

"What an entertainer! Fun to watch him," he added

"I'm lost for words for what this tournament and this trophy means to me," said Djokovic after his win. "It always has been and will be the most special one in my heart."