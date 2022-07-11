Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in four sets to win the Wimbledon 2022 title. The now seven-time Wimbledon champion came back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3). During the match, Kyrgios on multiple occasions was complaining to the umpire about members of the crowd distracting him. He was especially agitated by a woman who he alleged was "drunk out of her mind" and speaking to him in the middle of the game. "It's the woman who looks as if she's had 700 drinks, bro," he told umpire Renaud Lichtenstein when asked if he knew who in the audience was causing the distractions.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to poke fun at the incident.

"I want to meet the lady who has had 700 drinks," Vaughan tweeted, adding the hashtag "#Bro", referring to Kyrgios calling the umpire "bro".

I want to meet the lady who has had 700 drinks .. #Wimbledon2022 #Bro — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar also had a lighthearted tweet on Kyrgios.

"I know summer is getting hot in London but not as hot as @NickKyrgios' head," he tweeted.

"What an entertainer! Fun to watch him," he added.

I know summer is getting hot in London but not as hot as @NickKyrgios' head.



What an entertainer! Fun to watch him.#Wimbledon https://t.co/BtQ6qdMoCU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2022

Earlier, the match was interrupted when a protestor was ejected from the stadium for shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in reference to the welfare of the Chinese women's tennis star.

As Kyrgios continued to remonstrate with himself and his supporters, Djokovic strolled to victory, wrapping up the title with a convincing tiebreak.