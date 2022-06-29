Andy Murray came from a set down on Monday to register a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Australia's James Duckworth in their opening round match at Wimbledon. Murray started off slow but picked up speed as the game progressed against Duckworth, who hasn't registered a single win in 2022. In the third set, the Briton took a leaf out of Nick Kyrgios' book by producing an underarm serve in a bid to catch his Australian opponent off guard.

Duckworth, though, was not to be fooled and showed quick feet to reach the ball and hit a deep backhand shot. Quick-thinking Murray then tried to lob him but Duckworth just about managed to get his racquet to it.

The ball, however, lobbed up and Murray didn't another invitation as he quickly made his way to the net to slam home the winner.

Watch: Andy Murray's "moment of mischief" in his opening round win at Wimbledon

"I'm getting on a bit now so don't know how many more chances I'll get to play on Centre Court," said the 35-year-old after his win.

Around two hours of play was lost on Monday due to rain -- and 10 matches cancelled.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic became the first player to win 80 matches at all four Grand Slams as he made a successful start to his Wimbledon title defence on Monday while teenage star Carlos Alcaraz battled over five sets to make the second round.

Six-time champion and top seed Djokovic saw off South Korea's Kwon Soo-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Alcaraz came back from two sets to one down to defeat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

(With AFP inputs)