Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan had a successful West Indies tour. He scored half-centuries in all the ODI matches. The half-century in the third ODI also saw the wicketkeeper-batter enter an elite club which has the likes of MS Dhoni, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammed Azharuddin among other. He is the latest Indian batter to score fifties in all three matches of the bilateral ODI series. He also had a hilarious interaction with former India opener Aakash Chopra, who was commentating on the match, during a stumping appeal.

"It's very rare that you review the stumping and run out dismissal. So far, I am seeing the feet on the ground. You can come from Ranchi, but your name is not MS Dhoni," Aakash Chopra said on-air.

Ishan heard that comment from stump-mic, and replied: "Ha, fir thik hai. (Then it's okay)"

"How sweet Ishan. We love you," Chopra replied.

The video of the incident was shared by Chopra himself.

Kishan was also named the Player of the Series'. After that, Kishan said: "Not so happy with the finishing that I gave. I was supposed to score big after being set. That's what my seniors told me, I should've stayed in and scored big. That's what I'll try next time, I'll get set in the middle and score big. It's important at this level to get set. It's important to forget the last game and start from 0. I was thinking of taking it one ball at a time. [On Shubman Gill] He's a tremendous player, I've seen how he middles the ball. Seeing him hitting it out of the middle gives me a lot of confidence as well.

"Always important to win at this level, the learnings from these games are important. We were looking to get early wickets, and didn't let any ball go. Everyone is looking very positive. I've played a few tournaments here and I know how the wickets play here, not really thinking about the next T20 world cup. Focussing on the upcoming tournaments, you know how one tournament can change your life. We're just focussing on that now," he further added.

