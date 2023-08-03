Story ProgressBack to home
India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: Youngsters In Focus As India Take On West Indies
IND vs WI Live Updates: India will be taking on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series on Thursday at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba
India vs West Indies ,1st T20 Live Updates: India eye a winning start.© AFP
India vs West Indies, 1st T20 Live Updates: India will be taking on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series on Thursday at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. In the preceding three-match 50-over rubber that had some context in the year of the ODI World Cup, India emerged victorious 2-1 after a shock defeat in the second match. Led by dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya, India will look to give opportunities to hungry guys such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar in the five-match T20I series. On the other hand, West Indies will eye a winning start in the series to challenge the guests. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of 1st T20 match between West Indies and India, straight from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba:
- 18:41 (IST)India vs West Indies Live: India's predicted XI -A healthy selection dilemma will be in front of the team management as only eleven players could be a part of the game. So much of young talent added with some experienced players, it will be really interesting to see, who make it to the final squad. We have tried to predict what could be India's playing XI, check it HERE
- 18:35 (IST)India vs West Indies Live: India to focus on youngstersLed by dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya, India will look to give opportunities to hungry guys such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar in the five-match T20I series beginning with the opener at the Brian Lara Stadium. It was their stellar performances in the Indian Premier League that have earned the likes of Varma and Jaiswal a maiden call-up to India's T20I squad and they will certainly look to make the most of it.
- 18:22 (IST)India vs West Indies Live: Huge feat awaits India!India are eyeing a historic mark in the first T20I against West Indies. Less than 48 hours after their ODI series triumph, India will switch to T20 mode. It will be India's 200th T20I, and the team will become only the second team after Pakistan to reach the mark. Pakistan has so far played 223 matches.
- 17:57 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of first T20I match between India and West Indies. Stay connected for the live score and updates of the game.
