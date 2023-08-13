Hardik Pandya, the captain, has had his fair share of criticism after the Indian team lost the first two T20Is against West Indies. However, the team bounced back to win the next two matches, making 2-2. Yashavi Jaiswal, who scored an unbeaten 84 in the 4th T20I in Florida on Saturday, had special praise for skipper Hardik, thanking him for the support has has given him since being integrated into the team. India sealed off a comfortable 9-wicket victory for the visitors to level the five-match T20I series against West Indies on 2-2 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Saturday.

"It is not easy, I am happy to go out there and express myself. I should thank Hardik Bhai and all the support staff for backing me. That shows so much impact on my mind. I try to play how the team needs and how I can express myself towards the plan. I try to score quickly, how many shots I can play in the powerplay and put my team in a nice shape. Reading the wicket, reading the situation, how I can take the game deep everything is important. My intent is always to score runs," said Jaiswal in a post-match presentation.

"I have played a lot of balls against them (Jason Holder and Obed McCoy in the IPL), helped me to read them. It (partnership with Shubman Gill) was really amazing the way we were talking and the way we were taking singles and understanding each other. He batted really well. The way he was rotating the strike, it is really important to build the partnership. I want to thank everyone for coming here and supporting us in this heat. Thank you so much," he added.

India has levelled the series 2-2 with this win, with one more game to go, which will be played on Sunday.

With ANI inputs