Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed an unbeaten debut Test hundred to provide an imposing foundation to India's dominant 312 for two in reply to the West Indies first innings total of 150 in the ongoing first Test. At stumps on day 2, India led by 162 runs with Jaiswal unbeaten on 143. The 21-year-old has shown great composure on his stay in the middle so far, drained the enthusiasm of the West Indies bowlers. It took him 215 balls to reach triple figures, and as soon as he got there, huge celebrations broke out in the dressing room as the visiting players stood on their feet to laud the youngster.

Jaiswal also removed his helmet and pointed towards the sky, before running straight to India's captain Rohit, who also hit 103 on a record-breaking day in Dominica.

Jaiswal was visibly delighted as he went on to hug Rohit after completing his maiden century.

Jaiswal's knock is the highest by an Indian debutant outside of his home country and the third highest for Indian debutants overall behind Shikar Dhawan (187) and Rohit (177).

"This was a really emotional experience for me," said a overjoyed Jaiswal after stumps.

"The pitch was pretty difficult. (It spins) too much here and the outfield is really slow. It was just important for me to keep talking to Rohit and Virat and keep rotating the strike. I kept telling myself to just stay out there and kept pushing myself to perform for my country."

(With AFP Inputs)

