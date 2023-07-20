Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the start of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Thursday. The second Test will be historic for two reasons. Firstly, this will be the 100th Test between the two sides. Secondly, star India batter Virat Kohli will be playing his 500th international match. The ongoing tour of West Indies has been an emotional one for Kohli so far. The 34-year-old will become the fourth India player, after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni to achieve the feat.

With India leading 1-0 in the two-match series, Kohli would want to end the series with a big score.

However, rain is set to loom and play spoilsport on Day 1 of the second Test. In fact, there is rain forecast on all five days of the historic match between India and West Indies.

As per Accuweather.com, Trinidad is likely to experience some showers in the morning and evening sessions. There will be around 98-99 per cent cloud cover, and 96 per cent humidity on Day 1.

"A shower in places this morning; otherwise, mostly cloudy," Accuweather's forecast read.

On Day 2, the cloud cover could go down to 60 per cent, with 1.8 mm of rain. On Day 3, the cloud cover will rise upto 75 per cent, some thunderstorms.

The playing conditions could get better on the last two days, with cloud cover going down to 36 and 38 per cent on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.