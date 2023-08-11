Former India batter Aakash Chopra has pointed out a flaw in Shubman Gill's batting. The 23-year-old cricketer is struggling with his form, having scored only one half-century across eight matches in the West Indies. In two Test matches on the Caribbean island, Gill scored 45 runs. Meanwhile, a three-match ODI series that followed saw Gill scoring 126 runs with the batter hitting a crucial 85 in the final game. In the shortest format, Gill is yet to play a noticeable innings. He has scored 16 runs across the first three T20Is.

Gill was the highest run-scorer in IPL 2023 but failed to continue his purple patch after that. He scored 31 runs across two innings in the World Test Championship final before touring to the West Indies.

"At this point in time, the problem is with Shubman Gill's form. During the IPL, I read in many places that he is no longer the prince but the king. But after that, there was the WTC final, he didn't score too many runs there, played two Test matches against the West Indies, didn't score runs there," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Chopra believes that Gill faces difficulty on pitches that are slightly slow.

"Then he played three ODIs, where he scored one half-century and a score of 34. He has single-digit scores in all three T20Is. It seems like he hasn't scored runs at all on this West Indies tour. I feel there is one thing with him for sure - when the pitches are slightly slow, he will find it difficult to get into rhythm," said the former India batter.