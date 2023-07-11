Back into the Indian Test team, Ajinkya Rahane's selection for the West Indies tour proved that the selectors' decision to back him for the World Test Championship final wasn't just a 'splash in the pan' decision. Rahane duly made his chance count in the WTC final and would look to continue his good form on the tour of the Caribbean islands. Speaking to media ahead of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica, Rahane, however, wasn't entirely pleased with a reporter asking him about his comeback "at this age".

Rahane, who was India's most productive batter against Australia in the WTC final, scoring 89 and 46 in the two innings, has shown over the last few months that he still has plenty of cricket left in him. His domestic and IPL performances backed his case and the selection committee rewarded him with a comeback.

Answering a reporter's question about his comeback at the age of 35, Rahane responded by saying he is still quite young.

"Is age mein matlab? Main abhi bhi young hoon. Abhi bhi bohot cricket baki hai mere mein.(What do you mean by at this age? I'm still young. There's still a lot of cricket left in me)," Rahane said with a smile on his face.

Further backing his selection, the India Test vice-captain said: "I had a good IPL, I scored runs in domestic cricket too. Batting-wise, I got a lot of confidence. I have worked a lot on my fitness in the last 1 and a half years. Right now, I'm enjoying the kind of cricket I'm playing and not thinking too far ahead. Each and every match is important personally as well as for the team."

Advertisement

With Cheteshwar Pujara not in the team, Rahane will have an additional responsibility in the middle-order. Being a senior member of the team, the right-handed batter would be expected to bring stability in the middle.