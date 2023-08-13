Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered an explosive 84 not out of 51 balls as India thrashed West Indies by nine wickets in the fourth T20I in Lauderhill on Saturday. Jaiswal pummelled West Indies all across the park, hitting 11 fours and three sixes during his stay in the middle, and helped the visitors level the five-match series ahead of the decider later today. The 21-year-old not only won the Player of the Match, but also broke a huge record held by India captain Rohit Sharma.

With his knock, Jaiswal became the youngest Indian batter to register 75-plus runs in a T20I match. Jaiswal achieved the feat at 21 years and 227 days, surpassing Rohit, who held the record at 23 years and seven days.

Youngest India batters to score 75+ in T20Is:

Y Jaiswal 84* (21 years and 227 days) R Sharma 79* (23 years and seven days) S Gill 129* (23 years 146 days) S Raina 101 (23 years 156 days) I Kishan 89 (23 years 221 days)

West Indies set India a target of 179 to win, which looked challenging on a slow surface but Jaiswal and Gill made short work of the task, rattling up 165 before the latter finally departed for 77 in the 16th over.

Both Jaiswal and Gill scored their maiden T20I half-centuries and India captain Hardik Pandya hailed his young openers.

"Brilliant. As we've seen, there's no doubt in their skillset. They just needed to spend some time between the wickets. Going forward we have to take more responsibility as a batting group and support the bowlers. I've always believed bowlers win matches. Yashasvi and Shubman were brilliant. Very pleasing to see," he said.