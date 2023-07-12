Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs India LIVE Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Focus On Jaiswal, Gill As India Kickstart New WTC Cycle
WI vs IND Live Score Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill the men in spotlight as India and West Indies begin new World Test Championship cycle.
India take on West Indies in first Test of 2-match series© AFP
It's the start of a new World Test Championship cycle for India and West Indies. India, who were the runners-up in the previous WTC cycle for the second time in a row, take on a Windies side that has been struggling to live up to its traditional reputation, no matter the format of the game. The series will see India trying some new combinations in a bid to prepare a team for the future. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Mukesh Kumar would all look to make their opportunities count against a West Indian team that can be quite unpredictable. Focus would also be on the stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to deliver the goods from their bats. | LIVE Scorecard
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 1, 1st Test Match Between West Indies vs India, Straight from Windsor Park in Dominica:
- 17:20 (IST)WI vs IND: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live blog for the first Test between West Indies and India from Dominica. The venue, Windsor Park, has only hosted one Test between the two sides (2011). The match was ended in a draw and Virat Kohli had made his Test debut
