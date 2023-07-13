Team India completely dominated West Indies on Day 1 of the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday. Opting to bowl first, the hosts were bundled out for just 150 after Ravichandran Ashwin took a five-wicket haul. Later, India ended the day with 80 runs on the board without losing any wicket and trailing by only 70 runs. The match also turned out to be an interesting one as the Rohit Sharma-led side made some changes to their line-up and handed the debut caps to Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

While Jaiswal played some brilliant shots and lived up to the hype, Ishan showed his magnificent wicketkeeping skills and entertained the crowd with his antics behind the stumps. In a video going viral on social media, the young wicketkeeper-batter can be seen giving field directions to senior batter Virat Kohli. "Virat Bhai, thoda sa seedhe (Virat brother, just little straight)," said Ishan.

Later, he was also heard complimenting pacer Mohammed Siraj and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for their bowling. Notably, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is popular for his behind the stump antics as on many occasions he was seen cheering up the atmosphere with his hilarious comments.

Coming to the match, nursing a bruised ego after WTC final snub last month, Ravichandran Ashwin made the best possible comeback as his 33rd five-wicket haul put India in the driver's seat against a below-par West Indies on the first day of the opening Test, on Wednesday.

Ashwin justified his top billing in ICC Test bowlers' ranking with figures of 5 for 60 in 24.3 overs to decimate West Indies for a lowly 150 in 64.3 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (3/26 in 14 overs) beautifully complementing him to make life miserable for the home team batters.

With more than an hour available for batting skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting, 65 balls) and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting, 73 balls) added 80 runs for the opening stand to bring down first innings deficit to 70 going into second day.

