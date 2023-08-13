Team India on Saturday hammared West Indies by nine wickets in the fourth T20I in Lauderhill, California to force the series-decider, which will be played at the same venue on Sunday. An outstanding effort by the bowlers, followed by a colossal opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal saw India chase down 179 with three overs to spare. While Arshdeep Singh (3/38) was India's most successful bowler in terms of wickets, it was Kuldeep Yadav (2/26) who kept the Windies batting unit on a tight leash.

After being introduced to the attack, Kuldeep struck twice in the same over to dismiss Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell.

Electing to bat first, West Indies' essay revolved around two partnerships - a 49 for the fifth wicket between Hope and Hetmyer and then a 47 for the eighth wicket between Hetmyer and Odean Smith.

However, the home batsmen, save Shimron Hetmyer (61) and Shai Hope (45), failed to capitalise on an excellent chance to put on board a bigger total.

In reply, Jaiswal and Gill used the wicket's friendly nature to the hilt as 66 runs cascaded in the Power Play segment.

Both went on to score their maiden half-centuries, and ensured that the total was not even sufficient to stretch India.

Gill (77 off 47 balls) and Jaiswal (84 not out off 51 balls) added 165 runs for the first wicket.