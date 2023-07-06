Virat Kohli's struggles outside the off-stump aren't showing any signs of improvement, as the India stalwart departed again while chasing a delivery that should've been left alone. Kohli, whose weaknesses were duly exploited by Australia in the World Test Championship final, was once again snapped behind the stumps during an intra-squad practice game. It was left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkar who got rid of the right-hander, leaving the latter's fans in dismay. Some of the other batters, like Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, truly made a mark on the occasion.

The Indian team also included some local club cricketers along with its own 16 players for the two-day training-cum-practice game. The first Test begins on July 12.

Kohli, whose problems against deliveries on the corridor of uncertainty, is well documented, saw veteran left-arm seamer Unadkat exploit it early on his spell. The left-armer's angle is an awkward one and Unadkat bowled one outside the off-stump, and India's No. 1 batter, without any distinct footwork, fished at it to be caught by a local fielder stationed at first slip.

Virat kohli is dismissed to unadkat in the practice match. pic.twitter.com/GNGKzrRpyd — MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) July 5, 2023

Kohli's dismissals in Test cricket have had a pattern and the canny Unadkat hit the right line and length to get the prized scalp. The idea was match simulation keeping all the top-order batters in one team while the other group was loaded with bowlers.

Most of the batters retired after playing around 50 to 75 balls with Jaiswal doing his cause no harm with a 54 off 76 balls before taking a break. Kohli's failure in the game was arguably the lowest point from the Indian team's practice session.

With PTI inputs