Virat Kohli marked his 500th appearance for India with his 76th international century in the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Trinidad. In the first innings, Kohli slammed a brilliant 121 to set up India's total of 438 runs after the hosts had opted to bowl. Kohli looked in good touch before getting run out unfortunately. The former India captain, who made his Test debut during the tour of West Indies in 2011, also overtook batting great Brian Lara in the list of players with the most numbers of centuries while batting at no. 4.

Kohli is currently fourth in the list, behind Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene, respectively.

With India already 1-0 up in the two-match series, Kohli is enjoying his time in the Caribbean.

In a recent viral video, Kohli was seen showcasing his dance moves, while eating pancakes, ahead of the start of the play on Day 3.

At the end of the day's play on Saturday, West Indies were 229/5, with Alick Athanaze (37*) and Jason Holder (11*) unbeaten.

A day of turgid, rain-interrupted cricket saw the West Indies grinding their way to 229 for five in reply to India's first innings total of 438 at stumps on Day 3.

Kraigg Brathwaite's innings of 75 typified the home side's defensive approach.

The home captain spent almost five hours at the crease in facing 235 deliveries, striking five fours and one six before being undone by a familiar foe.