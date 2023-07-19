Virat Kohli is a health freak, and there's no denying that. The talismanic batter has such immense control over his tastebuds that he only eats food that is healthy for him. Such a mentality all but rules out space for junk food, sweets and processed stuff. On the occasion of the birthday of Indian wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan, Kohli's reluctance to eat cake was clearly visible in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media.

In the video, Ishan looked to find a teammate to feed as he cut his birthday cake. Seeing Ishan stand up in search of a volunteer, however, Kohli hid himself behind another player, probably looking to avoid eating cake which generally contains sugar and a few other substances that Virat doesn't like to eat.

Earlier in the press conference, India skipper Rohit had backed Ishan's selection for the sole role behind the stumps.

"Ishan is a very talented guy. We've seen it in the short career that he's had for India. He recently made 200 runs in limited-overs (ODI against Bangladesh last December). He has the game and the talent and we have to harness that talent. So we need to give (him) opportunities. He's a left-handed batter and likes to play a lot of aggressive cricket," Rohit had said.

KS Bharat also remains a top candidate for the wicket-keeper's spot in Tests, especially in the absence of Rishabh Pant. After getting the nod over Kishan against Australia, Bharat was benched in favour of Ishan for the first Test against West Indies.

While the Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper didn't get a lengthy outing with the bat, he did leave a good impression with his glove work behind the stumps.