Star India Virat Kohli broke numerous records on Friday after he brought up his 76th century against West Indies in the ongoing second Test at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. It was the 500th international match for the former India skipper, who went on to smash his 29th Test ton and first overseas hundred after a hiatus of almost five years. Kohli reached the 100-run mark in the 91st over of India's innings on Day 2, after he smashed a boundary off Shannon Gabriel's delivery.

After bringing up his memorable ton, Kohli imitated the bowing down style of his fellow teammate and young India batter Shubman Gill. The video soon went viral on social media and grabbed a lot of limelight.

Following his 76th international century in his 500th international match, star India batter Virat Kohli said that his century was satisfying as he had to "do the hard yards" and added that he had to be patient as the wicket was slow.

"I really enjoyed myself out there. I was in the rhythm I wanted to be in. Started off in challenging times. I switch on during these times. When I have something to overcome, I get charged up. I had to be patient as the outfield was slow. It was very satisfying as I had to do the hard yards," said Virat after the day's play.

Now, after his 500 games, Virat has a record that everyone in cricketing world would envy no doubt, scoring 25,582 runs at an average of 53.63. He has scored 76 centuries and 131 half-centuries in 559 innings, with the best score of 254*. He became the first player ever to smash a century in his 500th international match.

Among the 'Fab Four' of modern batting, he is at third, with Australia's Steve Smith (32), England's Joe Root (30) above him and New Zealand's Kane Williamson (28) below him when it comes to Test hundreds.

Among the active players, Virat has highest number of international centuries with 76, followed by Root (46), David Warner (45), Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma (44) each.

He also became India's highest-run-scorer in ICC World Test Championship. Ever since its inception in 2019, Virat has played 34 matches, scoring 2,063 runs at an average of 38.92. He has scored four centuries and nine fifties in 56 innings, with the best score of 254*. He is the ninth highest-scorer in WTC history, with Root (3,891 runs) at the top.

(With ANI Inputs)