Ahead of the second Test against West Indies in Trinidad, the Indian players caught up with some local fans. The Rohit Sharma-led side, which leads the two-match series 1-0 after decimating the hosts in Dominica last week, interacted with the fans. In a video shared by BCCI, captain Rohit, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, head coach Rahul Dravid, among others were seen clicking pictures and signing autographs for some local fans. In the video, a girl approached Rohit to sign an old photograph of him, alongside her.

The picture was clicked during India's tour of West Indies in 2017. Seeing the old photo, Rohit said: "Too much beard".

Smiles , selfies , autographs in plenty for lucky #TeamIndia fans in Trinidad #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/7kbhb8M66f — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2023

On the eve of the second Test, Rohit re-entered the top 10 batters list of the ICC men's Test player rankings after his 10th century in the first Test.

Rohit is the highest ranked Indian batter.

The skipper climbed three slots to reach number 10 on the list on 751 rating points after India beat hosts West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in opening Test of the two-match series in Roseau, Dominica.

Rohit is trailed by teammates, Rishabh Pant, who has slipped one slot to 11th place on 750 points and Virat Kohli, who remains in 14th place on 711 points.

India's debutant, 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, also made a splash in Dominica with a scintillating 171 off 387 deliveries to enter the batters list for the first time in 73rd place on 420 points.

Jaiswal's impressive knock was the highest score by an Indian opener on debut away from home and the third-highest score for an Indian opener on debut.

