When India needed someone to step up and deliver, it was the team's most prolific scorer in the format that turned into a match-winner. Suryakumar Yadav was central to Team India's brilliant 7-wicket win in the 3rd T20I against West Indies, scoring a much-needed half-century. With Tila Varma in company, Surya once again showed why he is considered the best batter in the format. While the batter himself wanted to get over his poor run of form, it was also an 'embarrassing stat', that was playing in his mind throughout the match.

Surykumar's vintage performance with bat and Tilak Varma's unbridled 49* kept India in the thick of the action as the Men in Blue clinched victory in the third ODI by 7 wickets at the Providence Stadium on Tuesday.

"It was really important to be myself when I went in to bat in the powerplay, that is what the team management also wanted. I have practised these (ramps and scoops) strokes a lot and I love doing that. We (himself and Tilak) have batted together for a long time, we both understand how each other bats and the way he batted, it gave me a lot of confidence.

"It was a great innings from him (Tilak) at the other end. It was running in the back of my mind (that India had never lost three T20Is in a row) but at the same time we spoke in the team meeting, our captain said someone needs to put their hand up and win the match, glad I was able to do that," said Suryakumar in the post-match presentation.

The job for Surya, however, is far from being done, with India still in a position where they can't lose a single game. With this win, India has managed to keep the series alive 2-1. There are two more games to go.

Advertisement

With ANI inputs