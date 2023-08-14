The five-match T20I series between India and West Indies ended in the favour of the hosts, with a 3-2 score-line. Opting to bat on Sunday, the Hardik Pandya-led side visibly struggled and reached a total of 165/9 in 20 overs after Suryakumar Yadav scored 61 runs. Later, West Indies comfortably chased down the target in just 18 overs with eight wickets in hand. Among all the Indian players, this series turned out to be a nightmare for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who once again failed to leave an impact.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper was a part of all the five T20Is against West Indies but could not deliver a big knock even in a single match. Out of the five matches, he did not get the opportunity to bat in two, and in the remaining matches, he fetched low scores like 12, 7, 13.

After the series ended in the favour of West Indies, Indian fans took to Twitter and flooded the social media platform with hilarious memes to criticize Samson for his dismal show.

Sanju Samson In West Indies Series :-



1st Match - 12(12)

2nd Match - 7(7)

3rd Match - DNB

4th Match - DNB

5th Match - 13(9)



His Fans Always Cries Because He Doesn't Get Enough Chances, But When He Gets He Literally Waste That Chances. pic.twitter.com/EV3WNvktP4 — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) August 13, 2023

Sanju Samson watching people wanting him in the Indian squad even after failing in 4 out of 5 games pic.twitter.com/9qLVmMRzqO — retired ICT fan (@anubhav__tweets) August 13, 2023

Thankyou sanju samson pic.twitter.com/SOFhyRWGNr — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) August 13, 2023

Enough is ENOUGH, Drop this PR merchant Sanju Samson!



Can't Play Against z West Indies!#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/x31WISrngt — (@45Fan_Prathmesh) August 13, 2023

Thank you Sanju Samson pic.twitter.com/2jD35384kB — Dennis (@DenissForReal) August 13, 2023

Earlier, former India opener Aakash Chopra had stated that he does not see Samson in the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup and expressed that his participation will depend on KL Rahul's fitness.

"At this point in time, if KL Rahul becomes available, I don't see him [Samson] in the World Cup team. I don't think he will be seen in the Asia Cup team as well," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Samson is only 28 years old. He does have time on his side. It's not the end of the world. You have the T20 World Cup next year. Plenty of cricket will be played after that too," he added.