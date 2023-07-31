Suryakumar Yadav has been dominating headlines in recent times due to his disappointing run of form for the Indian cricket team. The explosive batter got good starts in the first two ODI matches against West Indies but ended up gifting his wicket to Gudakesh Motie. With the ICC World Cup 2023 just a few months away, concerns have been raised about Suryakumar's form and the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer from injury will make it even more difficult for him to retain his place. Amid his troubles with batting form, Suryakumar has attracted the anger of certain fans on social media after a conversation with Kuldeep Yadav on stump mic went viral after the second ODI encounter in Barbados.

During the 29th over of the West Indies innings, India were headed towards defeat and in an attempt to cheer Kuldeep up, Suryakumar was heard on the stump mic saying "Tu hamara Kachra hai" (You are our Kachra). It was a reference to the famous character for the iconic Bollywood movie Lagaan where Kachra was the name of a spin bowler.

The fans were not happy about the comment and they made their feelings clear on social media.

"Aap ne pehle hi itna kachra kar diya, ab mere liye kya bacha hai karne ko!!", replied Kuldeep Yadav — Scorpion (@NovemberMan_11) July 29, 2023

@surya_14kumar khud pitch pe kachra krta h or kuldeep ko kachra bol raha h. Sahi me Aaj kal Rohit dho nhi Raha h — Amit Kumar Singh (@amittheawaken) July 30, 2023

Meanwhile, former India opener Wasim Jaffer said that the West Indies series can the last chance for Suryakumar to prove his mettle.

"I think he will get one more opportunity in the third ODI and that is probably it. Then KL [Rahul] and Shreyas Iyer might come in and he will find it difficult to get into the side. The way he bats, he takes very high-risk options. He looks to hit boundaries; sometimes that is what makes his lose his wicket. He plays some outrageous shots, it is his nature to do so," said Jaffer in a video by ESPNCricinfo.