Team India faced a shocking six-wicket defeat against West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday. With the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being rested, the team's captaincy was handed over to Hardik Pandya, who failed to guide the Men in Blue to victory. Asked to bat first, India were bundled out for 181 and later, West Indies chased down the target in just 36.4 overs. In the entire match, the hosts had an upper hand over India but that also could not change the cheerful atmosphere in the visitors' camp.

In a viral video, Virat Kohli and Jaydev Unadkat were seen sitting in the dugout when an unidentified hand started to hit (jokingly) veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The camera then revealed that the culprit was none other than skipper Rohit himself. This scene left the commentators in splits as they were heard saying, "Someone is bullying Yuzvendra Chahal I believe and the culprit is revealed to be Rohit Sharma."

Rohit Sharma and Chahal bond is the best and most funniest in the team. pic.twitter.com/fuAQLDazgl — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) July 30, 2023

West Indies captain Shai Hope played the sheet anchor role to perfection in taking his team to a series-levelling six-wicket victory over India in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

After his bowlers capitalised on a helpful pitch and an unconvincing India batting effort to dismiss their opponents for 181 off 40.5 overs, Hope's unbeaten 63 and the support of Keacy Carty (48 not out) in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 91 ended a nine-match run of defeats to India in ODIs spanning four years.

It was also a swift comeback in the wake of the Caribbean side's dispiriting five-wicket loss in the opening match at the same venue on Thursday and sets the stage for the series decider on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

With AFP inputs