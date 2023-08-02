One of the most famous Indian cricketers, Sanju Smason has had a tough time cementing his spot in the Indian team. The wicket-keeper batter has been in and out of the ODI and T20I sides, while playing in different positions, but never has he been able to become one of the go-to players. After scoring a half-century against West Indies in the third and final ODI of the 3-match series, Samson spoke about the 'challenges' he has had to face over the last 8-9 years, trying to become a more consistent player in the Indian team.

"Being an Indian cricketer is challenging, I have played domestic cricket for the last 8-9 years and for India, here and there, so it gives you a bit of understanding of playing in different positions. It is the number of overs you get and it is not about batting position so you have to prepare accordingly," Samson told the host broadcasters after the end of India's batting.

Samson was also in the Indian team for the 2nd ODI but he wasn't able to leave the sort of mark he did in the 3rd ODI. As India lost that match, the Kerala cricketer could only score 9 runs from 19 balls. He was truly delighted to have spent quality time in the middle this time, scoring 51 off 41 balls.

"It feels really great to spend some time in the middle, score some runs and contribute for your country. I had different plans for different players, I wanted to use my feet and dominate the lengths of the bowlers," he added.

Comparing the two pitches (3rd and 2nd ODI), Samson explained why Indian batters excelled in Trinidad.

"That (Kensington Oval) was a bit damp, but this (surface) looks a bit dry. With the new ball, it was coming on nicely, but as the ball got old it was holding up and became slightly tough against the spinners. It was not easy to get that score, credit goes to the middle-order batters for hanging in and getting that score," he said.

With the ODI series sealed 2-1, India would now shift focus to the 5-match T20I series.