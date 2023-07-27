The captain of the Indian team, Rohit Sharma, remains one of the most fearsome batters in world cricket. Having emerged as a true match-winner since his promotion as an opener, Rohit has won many matches for India en route to some big milestones. As the Indian team gears up for the West Indies ODI assignment, Rohit will have his eyes set on a huge milestone that will see him surpass all-time cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Ricky Ponting.

Rohit, who presently has 9825 runs to his name in the 50-over format for India, is only 175 runs away from completing 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. If he goes on to achieve the milestone in the 3-match ODI series against West Indies, the Hitman will find himself in the second spot in the list of quickest run-getters to the number.

The list is led by none other than Virat Kohli who had completed 10,000 runs in ODI cricket in just 205 innings. In comparison, the likes of Tendulkar, Ganguly, and Ponting took 259, 263, and 266 innings to reach the milestone.

Rohit, at present, has played 236 innings in ODI cricket. While it isn't possible for him to surpass Kohli in the list, the Hitman has time on his side as far as the second spot is concerned.

Quickest to 10,000 runs in ODI cricket:

Virat KOHLI: 205 Sachin TENDULKAR: 259 Sourav GANGULY: 263 Ricky PONTING: 266 Jacques KALLIS: 272 MS DHONI: 273 Rahul DRAVID: 287

Rohit has been a prolific run-scorer for India in ODIs, scoring at an average of 48.64. He has 30 centuries and 48 fifties to his name in the 50-over format for India. The veteran batter would be hoping to continue his good form with the bat this year, especially considering India are to play the World Cup at home.