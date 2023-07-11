Ready for their next assignment, Indian cricketers are gearing up for the 2-match Test series against West Indies at the Caribbean islands. After a lengthy break that lasted more than a month, the cricketers are ready to roll with the hope of putting the World Test Championship final disappointment behind them. Ravindra Jadeja, who was one of India's finest performers in the WTC final against Australia, shared a picture with head coach Rahul Dravid and fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. But, it was the caption of the picture that got everyone talking.

Jadeja gave an epic caption of the post, calling himself a 'horse' who is standing between two 'GOATs'. Here's the picture he shared as an Instagram story:

The left-arm all-rounder is a part of India's Test series against West Indies but hasn't been picked for the T20I assignment. While a number of senior players were left out from the shortest format squad, it was Jadeja's absence that baffled former India opener Aakash Chopra.

"Nowadays, when you got to West Indies you pack your side with spinners as players There are four options in spin-bowling - Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi being the leg-spinners while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are the left-arm spinning Axar Patel will be ahead in this race because Ravindra Jadeja's name is not there. I am assuming it is part of workload management," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"There shouldn't be any question marks over Ravindra Jadeja in terms of T20Is, just my thought. He will play Tests and ODIs as well. So you say that he can rest a little. You should play Axar Patel and then you have got other spinning options as well. So that could be the thinking."

Jadeja, together with Ashwin, has been central to India's plans in Tests but the two haven't performed together on overseas assignments regularly. It isn't yet known whether the team management will have place for both in the playing XI for the first Test.