Making his return to the side after missing the World Test Championship (WTC) final, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hogged all the limelight on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies on Wednesday. After the Indian pacers failed to trouble the West Indies openers, Tagenarine Chanderpaul (12, 44 balls) and Kraigg Brathwaite (20 off 46 balls), Ashwin removed both in quick succession to spark a batting collapse. Ashwin went on to pick up his 33rd five-wicket haul as West Indies were bowled out 150 in the first innings.

With the wicket of Tagenarine, Ashwin became the first player to scalp a father-son duo, having earlier dismissed West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul in a Test match in Delhi.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had an interesting take for Ashwin's unique father-son feat.

"Do generation ko out karna koi Ashwin se sikhe..." Pathan tweeted.

Reflecting on his performance, Ashwin said: "Pretty good performance. There was moisture in the pitch in the first session. It got slow and started to spin a bit more. It got a lot more slower. Personally enjoyed my first spell and had to adapt a bit more after. Not surprised with the pitch, expected it to be a bit dry. In my previous tours of West Indies, when it spins, it also tends to be slow."

"(Evolve about the game) It is the most important trait to be an international cricket. With so many leagues, we can get carried away with league performances but international cricket is all about getting better all the time. (Jaiswal) He just reverse swept the first ball of the last over! That's what you can expect from him. He is very vibrant, hope he goes far. From our side, we hope to keep the environment good for him."