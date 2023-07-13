India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 33rd five-wicket haul on Wednesday as India took control of the proceedings against West Indies in the ongoing first Test. After West Indies opted to bowl, Ashwin delivered the goods with the ball, registering figures of 5/60 in 24.3 overs as India bowled out the West Indies for 150. Impressed with his performance on Day 1, former India batter Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Ashwin made the team management realise that they probably made a mistake by dropping him for the World Test Championship final.

"The entire team was bowled out for 150 after opting to bat. Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul. Did we make a mistake in the WTC final, he made us realise that a little. The sort of pitches we have in Dominica or the West Indies, before the series I had predicted that Ravichandran Ashwin will be Player of the Series and he is on track currently. If he continues like this, he will become that as well," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra explained that Ashwin's accuracy to constantly hit the right areas is one of the reason's behind his success.

"His quality is to keep bowling at one spot continuously. This job used to be very easy earlier but people don't do that these days. There are only three or four spinners who are able to pitch the ball at one spot, one is Ashwin, the second is Nathan Lyon, the third is Ravindra Jadeja and it takes you a little more time to find the fourth. Ashwin bowled quite a lot from around the stumps. Subtle variations, he wasn't bowling carrom balls and all. A little drift in the air, slightly away from the batters, arm balls, a little turn and to get the ball to dip slightly with flight - he was in his elements," he added.

On Day 1, Ashwin started the day with the wickets of West Indies openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite. He then got the better of Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze and Jomel Warrican to bag his 33rd five-for, which is the most among active bowlers.