The World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle for the India men's team began on a positive note as they thrashed West Indies in the first Test on Saturday. Playing at Windsor Park in Roseau, the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a massive victory by an innings and 141 runs on Day 3 of the match. The Player of the Match award was bagged by debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, who played a breakthrough knock of 171 runs. Apart from him, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin played a huge role in India's victory as he scalped a total of 12 wickets.

Notably, the star all-rounder was not included in India's Playing XI against Australia at the World Test Championship final last month. However, he scripted a massive comeback and took five-wicket hauls against West Indies in both the innings.

Praising the all-rounder on JioCinema, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha called him a "champion player" and said, "When champion players are not given what they want they will show it in a different way. The best part is when he got his chance in the very next game, he comes and takes 12 wickets and shows why he is the No. 1 spinner. This is the best way to prove yourself rather than talking."

Apart from Ojha, former India selector Saba Karim praised Ashwin's efforts and lauded his willingness to learn.

"He is always willing to learn and that is what is remarkable about R Ashwin. Even in this game, you would have noticed that he was able to gauge the weakness of the batters quickly and then he went around trying to set them up. You could see him change the angle accordingly," said Karim.

India, who had reached 400 for four at lunch, declared their first innings at 421 for five and grabbed a massive lead of 271 runs even before the West Indies came out to bat in their second innings. In the extended final session, West Indies were bundled out for 130 in their second innings, as the match ended in three days.

With PTI inputs