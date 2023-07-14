The young Yashasvi Jaiswal stood tall among the giants of Indian cricket on Thursday, as he slammed his maiden Test ton in his first Test match. After 41 long years, since India's 1982 tour of England where Suru Nayak and Sunil Gavaskar opened, there were two Mumbai men opening for the country and put up the best-ever stand of 229 against the West Indies, beating the previous best of 201 set by Sanjay Bangar and Virender Sehwag back in 2001.

Jaiswal became the third Indian opener after Shikhar Dhawan (vs Australia in 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (vs West Indies 2018) to score a hundred on his Test debut. It was old-fashioned Test match batting where two quality batters literally ground out a tired bowling attack that didn't have much firepower to trouble the duo.

At 21 years, 197 days, Jaiswal became the fourth youngest debut Test centurion. Ex-players lauded his effort.

I join with millions of cricket fans across India in celebrating the story and the rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Overcoming life's adversity with great character and self belief. Test hundred on debut. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 13, 2023

WOW! Yashasvi Jaiswal, you've arrived in style! What a way to make your test debut with a magnificent century! Jaiswal Yashasvi — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 13, 2023

Jaiswal, the left-handed opener became the 17th Indian Test debutant to make a hundred. The last Indian batter to do so was Shreyas Iyer in 2021 against New Zealand in Kanpur. Another remarkable thing in his Test debut ton was that his partner at the other end, Rohit Sharma, had also made a Test hundred on his debut, against West Indies, in 2013.

Jaiswal is only the seventh Indian batter and the first in 13 years to score a Test century on debut away from home. Earlier Suresh Raina made 120 against Sri Lanka in 2010 and he was the last Indian batter to score a Test ton on debut outside India.

After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill lost their wickets in a span of few overs, Jaiswal joined hands with the stalwart batter Virat Kohli to drive India towards a massive lead in the first innings. The pair have managed to build up a partnership of 72 runs and they will look to build on it on Day 3.

