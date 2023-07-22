As the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli age, the perennial question of 'who will be their long-term replacements?' continues to engulf the Indian cricketing fraternity. While there isn't any clarity over the length of Rohit and Kohli's career, former India batter Wasim Jaffer feels the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill can take Indian cricket forward after the talismanic duo of Rohit and Kohli is no longer with the team.

"One is Yashasvi Jaiswal. I see him as a three-format player. He has performed amazingly well in the IPL and has made an excellent start in Test cricket," Jaffer said on Jio Cinema.

"Shubman Gill is the second name I will take. If we talk only about batting, I see these two players as very strong contenders who will take Indian cricket forward after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli," said Jaffer.

Jaffer didn't just rest his case with Jaiswal and Gill. He also feels Guajrat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan is the sort of player who can don wonderful things with the bat. The former India Test opener backed Sudharsan to continue his prolific run-scoring spree and break into the Indian team soon.

"Sai Sudharsan is a player who I have liked a lot, the way he has played in the IPL. After that, he has scored a century against Pakistan A in the emerging teams' tournament that is going on. So I feel he can become a very good player in the future," Jaffer asserted.

Sudharsan is playing for the India A team in the Emerging Asia Cup tournament at present. The batter's performances in the tournament are expected to be closely monitored by the selecton committee.