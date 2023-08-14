The five-match T20I series between India and West Indies ended on a memorable note for West Indies as they clinched victory 3-2. One player who grabbed a lot of limelight was wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran, who stunned everyone with his powerful knocks. In the eight-wicket victory against India in the fifth T20I, Pooran scored 47 runs and provided full support to Brandon King, who played an unbeaten knock of 85 runs. The 27-year-old star batter also walked away with the Player of the Series award.

After the fifth T20I, the stylish wicketkeeper-batter shared a picture on his Instagram story, showing off the bruises that he endured during the match. Pacer Arshdeep Singh's delivery had hit Pooran in the abdomen and a shot by Brandon King had injured his left forearm, when he was standing at the non-striker's end.

The 27-year-old batter, who played a magnificent 55-ball-137*-run innings for the MI New York in the final of the Major League Cricket, also ended the five-match series as the highest run-scorer with 176 runs to his name.

Pooran has been quite active on social media as earlier in the day he also shared an Instagram reel along with his fellow teammate Akeal Hosein, where both the players did the 'zipping up the mouth' gesture, leaving the Indian fans fuming with anger.

Earlier during the second T20I match, Pooran was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for publicly criticising the umpires in Guyana. It was a Level 1 offence and he was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to "public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match".

The Caribbean admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction of a reprimand that was proposed by match referee, Richie Richardson, and as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

