As Team India look to level the five-match T20I series against West Indies, former batter Wasim Jaffer wants visitors to include Yashasvi Jaiswal in the XI for the second ODI at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Jaffer also raised concerns over Ishan Kishan's form in the shortest format, pointing out that the wicketkeeper-batter hasn't scored a 50 in his last 15 innings. While highlighting Jaiswal's recent form, Jaffer wants the management to replace him with Kishan in the playing XI.

"I want to see Yashasvi Jaiswal. He should play as an opening batter. I want to see Jaiswal in place of Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan's T20I form worries me. In the last 15 innings, he hasn't even scored a 40, the strike rate is also too low. So, that's a cause of concern, but he was in good form in ODIs. It's a different format (T20I). He also had an ordinary IPL season. Why not give an opportunity to the boy who played very well in the IPL? He won the emerging player award and is confident. I'll definitely look towards that change," Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo.

Kishan had a below-par season with the bat in IPL 2023. He played 15 IPL matches and scored 454 runs in 15 innings, averaging just over 30.

In contrast, Jaiswal hammered 625 runs in as many games, averaging over 48. He scored one century and five fifties, which earned him the 'Emerging Player of the Season' award.

It will be interesting to see whether Jaiswal will replace Kishan in the playing XI.