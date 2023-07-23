The Test series against West Indies has seen the Indian team management give chances to new faces. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, and Ishan Kishan made their Test debuts. Kishan has played in limited overs format before for India. In the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is recuperating after suffering a car crash last year, Kishan has got several chances and is clearly being looked as an option in the attacking batter-wicketkeeper role. However, batting-wise he has not been able to impress so far. In the first Test, he took quite a long time to open his innings. In the first inning of the second Test, he started well but fell on 25 after playing 37 deliveries.

Off a short of a length by Jason Holder, Kishan went for a big hit and lodged the ball into the gloves of the keeper. India legend Zaheer Khan was not impressed.



"He started the knock well. So he will be extremely disappointed because once you have played 30-40 deliveries and scored 25 runs, you have gotten your eye in. In Test matches, it is said that it is not a problem if you get out at the start," Zaheer said.

"However, if you get out like this, especially the shot he played, the T20 or white-ball effect was seen in that, so he will be disappointed with that because he had an excellent opportunity to play a good knock today."

Saturday was a day of turgid, rain-interrupted cricket that saw the West Indies grinding their way to 229 for five in reply to India's first innings total of 438 at stumps.

In adding 143 runs in 65 overs between seasonal showers the cricket certainly wasn't electrifying, although the determination of the home side to avoid a repeat of the capitulation of the first Test meant survival was prioritised over any attempt at entertainment.

Kraigg Brathwaite's innings of 75 typified the home side's purposeful, if unattractive, demeanour in the aftermath of their three-day innings humiliation in Dominica a week earlier.