The second Test between India and West Indies in Trinidad has now entered the fifth day. While the first Test in Dominica ended in three days, the pace of progress in the rain-affected second Test has been quite slow. The pitch at the Queen's Park Oval, the venue of the match, has faced a lot of flak for its sluggish nature. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer shared a funny meme on the subject. Known for making smart and funny analysis on cricket, Jaffer took a dig at the pitch in Trinida by calling it Internet Explorer, an old web browser which many users claimed as very slow when compared to other new browsers.

Jaffer posted a photo of the Trinidad pitch and the logo of the Internet Explorer. In the photo, it was written: "Corporate needs you to find the differences between this picture and this picture". In the same photo it was also written: "They're the same picture"

Along with the photo, Jaffer wrote the caption: "This pitch is the Internet Explorer of cricket pitches #Slow #WIvIND"

This pitch is the Internet Explorer of cricket pitches #Slow #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/XO1L2O9inI — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 22, 2023

India pacer Mohammed Siraj is confident spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will prove to be more than a handful for the West Indies batters on the final day of the second Test here on Monday and help the visitors make a clean sweep of the two-match series. India, after setting a 365-run target for the hosts to level the series, had West Indies struggling at 76/2 at stumps on day four with veteran spinner Ashwin taking both the wickets on Sunday.

The Caribbean side still has to score 289 runs to achieve an improbable win on Monday with the wicket assisting spinners. "The way the wicket is behaving, Ashwin, I feel, will run through the West Indies batting... the ball is turning," said Siraj at the end of day's play after India declared their innings at 181/2 and then got rid of the dangerous West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie to leave the hosts in a spot of bother.

Siraj also disclosed that it was India's strategy to bat aggressively in the second innings and set a big target quickly for the home side. India batters, especially, Ishan Kishan played T20-style cricket notching up 52 off just 34 balls.

