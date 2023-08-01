After facing a shocking a six-wicket defeat in the second ODI, India will be taking on West Indies in the third and final match of the series on Tuesday. India will be hoping the experiment of trying out Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle-order works when they take on the West Indies in the ODI series decider in Tarouba. India, who have not lost an ODI series to West Indies since 2006, face a rare series defeat after their move to rest skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli backfired in the second game in Barbados.

Here's what we think can be the India's Playing XI for the 3rd ODI against West Indies:

Rohit Sharma:After pushing himself down in the batting order in the first ODI, the Indian skipper sat out in the second match to try new combinations in the team. However, the experiment failed and Rohit is expected to join the team and play a good innings in the third ODI.

Shubman Gill:The young opener tried to show his batting prowess but could only score 34 off 49 balls. He will definitely aim to register a big score in the third match.

Virat Kohli:The star India batter did not get an opportunity to bat in the first match as the team promoted Ishan Kishan up the order. Later, he was also benched along with Rohit in the second match but he is likely to come back in the Playing XI and strengthen the batting line-up.

Suryakumar Yadav:The aggressive T20I batter played a decent knock of 24 off 25 balls in the second match and is likely to retain his place in the team as wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who was called in the absence of Virat, was dismissed cheaply and failed to leave a mark.

Ishan Kishan:The young wicketkeeper-batter continued to display his great batting skills as he smashed another half-century in the second match. He will definitely be retaining his place in the team and will look to put another great show.

Hardik Pandya:The all-rounder was handed over the captaincy in the second ODI in Rohit's absence. However, he once again failed to leave a mark as he was dismissed for 7 runs and went wicketless with the ball.

Ravindra Jadeja:The star all-rounder truly lived up to the expectations of the fans as he scalped three wickets in the first ODI. In the second match, he failed to repeat his heroics as he could not scalp any wicket. He will be aiming for a better performance in the third ODI.

Shardul Thakur:After a mediocre outing in the first match, Shardul Thakur redeemed himself and got a three-wicket haul in the second ODI. He will now look to deliver a similar performance in the series decider.

Kuldeep Yadav:The left-arm wrist spinner bagged the Player Of the Match award in the first ODI for his four-wicket haul. However, in the second match, he was only able to take one wicket.

Umran Malik:The young lethal pacer is not having a great outing so far, as he has not been able to scalp any wicket. Known for his blistering pace, Umran will definitely aim to bounce back in the third match.

Mukesh Kumar:The 27-year-old pacer got his maiden ODI wicket in the first ODI. However, he was not able to scalp any wicket in the second match. He will be aiming for a better show in the third and final ODI.