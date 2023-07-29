India registered a thumping five-wicket victory over West Indies on Thursday. Opting to bowl first, the visitors bundled out West Indies for 114 after Kuldeep Yadav took a four-wicket haul. Apart from him, Ravindra Jadeja also took three wickets. Later, Ishan Kishan smashed 52 off 46 balls as Team India completed the proceedings in 22.5 overs. The Indian team will be expected to return to its set batting order as it aims to put up a much-improved show with the willow and take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid did face a minor hiccup while trying out the middle-order batters upfront on a track that became a raging turner during the second session.

As India and West Indies will be squaring off in the second ODI match on Saturday, here's what we think can be the visitors' Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma:The Indian skipper pushed himself down the batting-order during the first match as he sent Ishan Kishan to open along with Shubman Gill. Came to bat at No 7, Rohit remained unbeaten at 12 off 19 balls but there are chances that he might be opening in the second ODI, in order to deliver a strong performance.

Shubman Gill:The talented opener once again failed to leave a mark as he was dismissed for 7 runs. He will definitely aim to register a big score in the second match.

Virat Kohli:The star India batter did not get an opportunity to bat in the first match as the team promoted Ishan Kishan up the order. However, there are no doubts that he will be having a place in the Playing XI and will look to register a good score.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav/Sanju Samson:The aggressive T20I batter once again failed to score big in the 50-over format. He was dismissed for 19 in the first match and there are chances that the management might go with Sanju Samson in the second ODI.

Ishan Kishan:The young wicketkeeper-batter was preferred over Sanju Samson in the Playing XI and was even sent to open in place of Rohit Sharma. He truly lived up to the expectations as his half-century helped Team India to register a comfortable win.

Hardik Pandya:The all-rounder had a below-average outing as he was able to scalp only one wicket and conceded 17 runs in three overs. Later, he only scored five runs, before he was run-out by Yannic Cariah.

Ravindra Jadeja:The star all-rounder truly lived up to the expectations of the fans as he scalped three wickets with balls and conceded 37 runs in 6 overs. Later, he remained unbeaten at 16 off 21 balls and played a huge role in Team India's victory.

Advertisement

Shardul Thakur:Thakur failed to deliver a strong in the first match as he only scalped one wicket and was dismissed for one. He will definitely aim to redeem himself in the second ODI.

Kuldeep Yadav:The left-arm wrist spinner turned out to be the hero for Team India as he scalped four wickets and bagged away the Player of the Match award. He will aim to keep up the same momentum and deliver a strong performance once again.

Umran Malik:The young lethal pacer conceded 17 runs in three overs but went wicketless in the first ODI. Known for his blistering pace, Umran will definitely aim to bounce back in the second match.

Mukesh Kumar:After making Test debut, the 27-year-old pacer earned his maiden ODI cap in the first match against West Indies. He scalped one wicket and 22 runs in 5 overs. He will now be aiming for more wickets in the second ODI.