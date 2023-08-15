Down 0-2 in the T20I series against West Indies, India started their comeback by beating the hosts in the 3rd T20I. The key to the Indian team's success was the fact that West Indies' hard-hitter Nicholas Pooran had failed to fire in the match. After the game, India skipper Hardik Pandya even issued a challenge to Pooran, saying he is hoping the Windies stalwart comes hard at him in the next game. Pooran has finally 'responded' to the challenge.

"Yeah, if Nicky wants to hit, let him hit me; that was the plan. I enjoy that kind of competition where I know I cannot err in line or length a lot as it gives the advantage to Nicky. In the fourth game, I hope he comes very hard at me and gives me a wicket as well," Hardik had said after the 3rd T20I.

Pooran played pivotal role for West Indies in the 5th T20I, helping his team win not just the match but also the series 3-2. After the game, Pooran posted an Instagram story which can be interpreted as a 'response' to Hadik.

Pooran scored 47 runs off 35 balls in the 5th T20I, playing an important role in his team's win. During the course of his stay on the crease, Pooran hit Hardik for two sixes in the same over. Through his Instagram story, Pooran highlighted the twin sixes as his 'response'.

After the match ended in West Indies' favour, Hardik admitted that he played a big role in India's defeat.

"We lost the momentum when I came in and couldn't capitalize on the situation. I believe we gonna challenge ourselves. We try to get better. In hindsight, it is fine. We don't need to explain much. I know how the boys are within the group. We have enough time to figure out. Losing is good at times. On the positive side, we have done a lot of learnings.

"The boys showed character. Credit to them. They kept coming and tried something new. It is part of the process. It is what I feel at that moment. If I see a situation, I generally prefer something that comes to mind. No rocket science, just my gut feel," he said.