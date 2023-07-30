Story ProgressBack to home
India vs West Indies Live Updates, 2nd ODI: Shai Hope Solid After Fifty, West Indies Close In On Win vs India
IND vs WI Live Updates: Shai Hope is solid after his half-century as West Indies cruise in chase of 182 runs against India in the second ODI in Barbados
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live: West Indies are chasing 182 runs against India.© AFP
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI, Live Updates: Shai Hope is solid after his half-century as West Indies cruise in chase of 182 runs against India in the second ODI in Barbados. Shardul Thakur took three wickets and Kuldeep Yadav picked one but West Indies are still in control. Earlier, Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie picked three wickets apiece as West Indies bundled India out for 181 runs. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill stitched a solid opening stand of 90 runs but West Indies bounced back brilliantly after that. Kishan fell for 55 while Gill departed for 34 but other India batters failed to play noticeable knocks. West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and opted to bowl against Hardik Pandya-led India.(Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies from Bridgetown:
2nd ODI, India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Jul 29, 2023
Play In Progress
WI
162/4 (34.5)
IND
181/10 (40.5)
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
West Indies won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.65
% chance to win
WI 98%
IND 2%
Batsman
Shai Hope
55 (76)
Keacy Carty
36* (58)
Bowler
Hardik Pandya
28/0 (5.5)
Shardul Thakur
32/3 (7)
- 02:19 (IST)IND vs WI Live: FOUR!33.5 - Poor ball as Shardul Thakur sprayed a fuller delivery down the leg side. Keacy Carty glanced the ball away for a four.WI 159/4 (34)
- 02:13 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Fifty for Shai Hope!32.2 - A couple and that is the 24th ODI half-century for Shai Hope. What a knock this is from the West Indies skipper! He gets there in 70 balls. He has kept the Indian bowlers at bay with his matured and gritty knock.
- 01:58 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Poor review from India!A bouncer from Shardul Thakur saw Shai Hope missing his pull shot. The Indian players appealed loudly but umpire gave it not out. India went upstairs and replays revealed that there was no edge. India lost one of their reviews.WI 137/4 (30)
- 01:53 (IST)IND vs WI Live: India need wickets!West Indies need only 47 more to win off the remaining 21 overs. Needless to say that India need wickets and they need that really quick or this match will soon be over for them. Shai Hope is close to his fifty while Keacy Carty is providing him a good support from the other end.WI 135/4 (29)
- 01:40 (IST)IND vs WI Live: West Indies inch closer to win!West Indies need 60 more runs to win the game with six wickets in hand. This seems like a cakewalk unless they themselves try to complicate things.WI 122/4 (26)
- 01:29 (IST)IND vs WI Live: FOUR!23.1 - A short ball from Umran Malik on the hips of Shai Hope and the batter glances it away for a four towards the fine leg fence.
- 01:23 (IST)IND vs WI Live: 100 up for West Indies!A single from Shai Hope on the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja and that sees West Indies racing to 100 runs. They need 82 more to win from here.WI 100/4 (21.2)
- 01:10 (IST)IND vs WI Live: OUT!Kuldeep Yadav has bowled Shimron Hetmyer. It seemed that the Windies southpaw failed to read the ball from the hand of Kuldeep as it crashed onto his stumps. India are still alive in this game as West Indies are 91/4 in 17 overs.
- 01:02 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Ravindra Jadeja brought into attack!No success for Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya has brought in Ravindra Jadeja to bowl the 16th over.WI 84/3 (15)
- 00:52 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Tough chance!Shai Hope played a Kuldeep Yadav delivery from the backfoot and the ball hit Suryakumar Yadav on his right hand at short leg. It was an extremely tough chance.WI 76/3 (13.2)
- 00:48 (IST)IND vs WI Live: WICKET!Shardul Thakur takes his third wicket, removes Alick Athanaze. The southpaw edges the ball while trying to play a pull shot and Ishan Kishan takes the catch behind the stumps. West Indies 72/3 in 12.2 overs vs India (181)
- 00:35 (IST)IND vs WI Live: SIX!That's a superb pickup shot from Windies skipper Shai Hope. It was a pull shot and the ball went over the backward square leg fence for a six. The following ball was a dot delivery from Umran Malik.WI 64/2 (10)
- 00:32 (IST)IND vs WI Live: OUT!Shardul Thakur strikes again! He has removed Brandon King. The right-handed batter was struck on the front pad and umpire had given it out. He took a review only to see it getting wasted. West Indies 54/2 in 8.4 overs vs India (181)
- 00:25 (IST)IND vs WI Live: WICKET!Shardul Thakur has dismissed Kyle Mayers for the latter's individual score of 36. West Indies 53/1 in 8.2 overs against India (182)
- 00:21 (IST)IND vs WI Live: SIX!8.1 - Another no-look shot from Kyle Mayers for a six. This is outrageous batting from the Windies opener.
- 00:18 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Brandon King accelerates!Some width outside off stump and Brandon King has slashed it way for a four. He follows it with another four and this one is much better.WI 46/0 (7.4)
- 00:15 (IST)IND vs WI Live: FOUR!Hardik Pandya bowled the first five balls really well before Kyle Mayers hit a four on the final delivery of the over.WI 38/0 (7)
- 00:06 (IST)IND vs WI Live: SIX!4.5 - A superb pickup shot from Kyle Mayers and the ball goes over the fence for a six. This is some great batting from the Windies southpaw.WI 30/0 (5)
- 23:51 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Strong start for West Indies!West Indies are off to a strong start in chase of 182 runs against India. Kyle Mayers has come out all guns blazing.WI 18/0 (1.4)
- 23:18 (IST)IND vs WI Live: India all out for 181!Mukesh Kumar has been dismissed by Motie and that's the end of India's innings. What a disappointing show from the side with the bat as the were 90 for none at one point and lost 10 wickets for the next 91 runs.IND 181 (40.5)
- 23:05 (IST)IND vs WI Live: WICKET!Alzarri Joseph strikes again! He has got the wicket of Umran Malik post resumption. India 167/9 in 37.4 overs vs West Indies.
- 22:53 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Rain stops!Here is a good news! It has stopped raining and the covers are being taken off. We shall have the resumption soon. Stay connected!
- 22:45 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Rain stops play!New batter Umran Malik played only one ball before rain interrupted the play. The players had to run back to their dressing rooms as the rain is heavy.
- 22:45 (IST)IND vs WI Live: WICKET!Alzarri Joseph gets Shardul Thakur out LBW. Umpire had raised his finger on the appeal, but Shardul decided to go upstairs. Even a review can't save the batter as the ball was crashing onto the stumps. India 167/8 in 37.2 overs vs West Indies.
- 22:32 (IST)IND vs WI Live: FOUR!35.4 - Asuperb lofted drive from Shardul Thakur for a four. It was bowled fuller and wider from Romario Shepherd and Thaur slammed it away for the boundary. India need Shardul to play a crucial knock here.IND 164/7 (36)
- 22:20 (IST)IND vs WI Live: OUT!Suryakumar Yadav has been removed by Gudakesh Motie on his individual score of 24 off 25 balls. Surya had played well in this innings but eventually fell after handing a catch to backward point. The Indian batting line-up is failing miserably after a solid start from Kishan and Gill. India 148/7 in 32.1 overs vs West Indies.
- 22:14 (IST)IND vs WI Live: WICKET!Romario Shepherd strikes again! India in trouble after losing Ravindra Jadeja. It was a slower short ball from Shepherd. Jadeja got a leading edge on it as the ball flew high in the air before it settled into the hands of Cariah at fine leg. India 146/6 in 31.3 overs vs West Indies.
- 22:05 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Good batting from Suryakumar!A short ball from Romario Shepherd and Suryakumar Yadav has pulled it away for a four. This is sensible batting from Suryakumar, whose intent in ODI cricket has been questioned. A dot ball is followed by the boundary.IND 141/5 (30)
- 21:54 (IST)IND vs WI Live: FOUR!27.1 - Suryakumar Yadav walked across the stumps and hit the Jayden Seales delivery for a four towards the wide of fine leg. This boundary comes at a right time for India as they went a bit slow in the past two overs.IND 132/5 (28)
- 21:52 (IST)IND vs WI Live: 5 runs in last 2 overs!Jayden Seales gave away two runs before Yannic Cariah conceded three runs in the following over.IND 127/5 (27)
- 21:43 (IST)IND vs WI Live: FOUR!A fuller ball well outside off stump from Yannic Cariah and Suryakumar Yadav drove it away for a four. It went square of the wicket.IND 122/5 (25)
- 21:41 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Match resumes!Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja aim to fight back for five-down India.
- 21:37 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Match to resume at 9:40 PMThe time for the resumption of the match is 9:40 PM IST. The Indian batters and West Indies players are waiting near the fence as there is no rain.
- 21:29 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Rain stops!Here is some good news, guys! It has stopped raining and the covers have been taken off. We shall have the resumption very soon, it seems.
- 21:22 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Rain continues!There is no relief from rain yet as it continues to drizzle at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.
- 21:00 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Rain stops play!The heavens opened up after the wicket of Sanju Samson and all the players had to run back to the dugout. We have a stoppage in play. The covers have been put on but it seems we shall get a resumption soon.
- 20:58 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Back-to-back wickets for West Indies!Jayden Seales removed Hardik Pandya on the last ball of 24th over while Yannic Cariah dismissed Sanju Samson on the following delivery. India 113/5 in 24.1 overs vs West Indies
- 20:46 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Golden opportunity for Samson!Sanju Samson was not given a chance in the first ODI but in the second game, he has been considered after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested. This is a golden opportunity for the wicketkeeper-batter to perform and keep his spot even in the third ODI.IND 105/3 (22)
- 20:34 (IST)IND vs WI Live: WICKET!Third wicket for West Indies and they are now truly back in the game. Romario Shepherd has removed Axar Patel. That is the second wicket for the Windies pacer. It was a well-directed short ball from the fast bowler that rose and took a faint edge off the glove of Axar and went into the hands of wicketkeeper Shai Hope. India 97/3 in 19.2 overs vs West Indies.
- 20:24 (IST)IND vs WI Live: WICKET!Another one goes down! India lose Ishan Kishan for the batter's individual score of 55.
