IND vs WI, 2nd ODI, Live Updates: Shai Hope is solid after his half-century as West Indies cruise in chase of 182 runs against India in the second ODI in Barbados. Shardul Thakur took three wickets and Kuldeep Yadav picked one but West Indies are still in control. Earlier, Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie picked three wickets apiece as West Indies bundled India out for 181 runs. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill stitched a solid opening stand of 90 runs but West Indies bounced back brilliantly after that. Kishan fell for 55 while Gill departed for 34 but other India batters failed to play noticeable knocks. West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and opted to bowl against Hardik Pandya-led India.(Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies from Bridgetown: