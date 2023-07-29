Story ProgressBack to home
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI: India Aim To Clinch 3-Match Series vs West Indies
IND vs WI Live Updates: India will take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday in Bridgetown.
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live: India aim to clinch series vs WI© AFP
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI, Live Updates:India will take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday in Bridgetown. The Rohit Sharma-led side have taken 1-0 lead after they defeated the hosts by five wickets in the first ODI of Thursday. In the first match, Ishan Kishan slammed a brilliant half-century as India comfortably chased down the target of 115 in just 22.5 overs. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Shai Hope, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales and Yannic Cariah while Ravindra Jadeja took the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd and Rovman Powell in quick succession. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies from Bridgetown:
- 17:31 (IST)IND vs WI Live: India with 1-0 leadIndia registered a comfortable five-wicket victory over West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Thursday. They will be looking to repeat their heroics in today's match in order to seal the series.
- 17:28 (IST)IND vs WI Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between India and West Indies, straight from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
