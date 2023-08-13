India thrashed West Indies by nine wickets in the fourth T20I on Saturday and levelled the five-match series 2-2. The fifth and final T20I between both the teams will be played on Sunday at Lauderhill in Florida. India hunted down 179 with full three overs to spare as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (84*) and Shubman Gill (77) stitched a massive 165-run partnership. Earlier, Arshdeep Singh three wickets and Kuldeep Yadav took two as the hosts were restricted at 178/8, despite a half-century from Shimron Hetmyer.

When will the India vs West Indies, 5th T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 5th T20I match will be played on Sunday, August 13.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 5th T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 5th T20I match will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 5th T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies, 5th T20I match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies, 5th T20I match?

The India vs West Indies, 5th T20I match will be broadcast on the Doordarshan Sports channel in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 5th T20I match?

The India vs West Indies, 5th T20I match will be streamed live on Fan Code app and website and also available on JioCinema app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)