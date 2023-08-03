After clinching the three-match ODI series 2-1, Team India will once again take on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series on Thursday in Trinidad. Led by dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya, India will look to give opportunities to hungry guys such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar in these five matches beginning with the opener at the Brian Lara Stadium. It was their stellar performances in the Indian Premier League that have earned the likes of Varma and Jaiswal a maiden call-up to India's T20I squad and they will certainly look to make the most of it.

When will the India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will be played on Thursday, August 3.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will be broadcast on the Doordarshan Sports channel in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on Fan Code app and website and also available on JioCinema app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)