West Indies vs India 1st Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently standing unbeaten at 40 and will be eying his maiden international half-century. On the other hand, skipper Rohit Sharma is also standing unbeaten at 30. India will begin Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against West Indies from 80/0 on Thursday at the Windsor Park in Dominica. Currently, debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and skipper Rohit Sharma (30*) are standing unbeaten at the crease, with the visitors trailing by 70 runs. Earlier on Day 1, Ravichandran Ashwin put India in control of the proceedings with his five-wicket haul. Apart from him, spinner Ravindra Jadeja also took a three-wicket haul. (Live Scorecard)

