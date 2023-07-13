Story ProgressBack to home
IND vs WI LIVE Score, 1st Test, Day 2: India Look To Maintain Dominance Over West Indies
IND vs WI Live Score: India will begin Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against West Indies from 80/0 on Thursday at the Windsor Park in Dominica.
IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Updates: India will begin Day 2 at 80/0© AFP
West Indies vs India 1st Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently standing unbeaten at 40 and will be eying his maiden international half-century. On the other hand, skipper Rohit Sharma is also standing unbeaten at 30. India will begin Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against West Indies from 80/0 on Thursday at the Windsor Park in Dominica. Currently, debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and skipper Rohit Sharma (30*) are standing unbeaten at the crease, with the visitors trailing by 70 runs. Earlier on Day 1, Ravichandran Ashwin put India in control of the proceedings with his five-wicket haul. Apart from him, spinner Ravindra Jadeja also took a three-wicket haul. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of 1st Test match between India and West Indies, Straight from Windsor Park in Dominica:
1st Test, India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2023, Jul 12, 2023
Day 1 | Stumps
WI
150
IND
80/0 (23.0)
Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.48
% chance to win
IND 91%
Draw 5%
WI 4%
Batsman
Yashasvi Jaiswal
40* (73)
Rohit Sharma
30 (65)
Bowler
Jomel Warrican
20/0 (6)
Jason Holder
6/0 (4)
- 18:25 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Debutant Ishan and JaiswalTeam India handed debut caps with to young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. Jaiswal proved his worth on the first day itself as he played an unbeaten knock of 40 runs. He is currently on the cusp of his maiden half-century on his debut match.
- 18:23 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Fabulous Ravichandran AshwinRavichandran Ashwin has registered his 33rd five-wicket haul on Wednesday. He was left out from India's Playing XI against Australia at the WTC final in June but he made remarkable comeback against West Indies.
- 18:06 (IST)IND vs WI Live: India's dominant show on Day 1India had a brilliant outing on Day 1 as they bundled out the hosts for just 150 runs. All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball and registered his 33rd five-wicket haul. Later, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched an unbeaten partnership of 80 runs.
- 17:57 (IST)IND vs WI Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 2 of the first Test between India and West Indies, straight from the Windsor Park in Dominica. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
