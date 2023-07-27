IND vs WI Live: What Rohit Sharma said!

We are gonna field first, no particular reason. We are gonna try a few different things. We want to head into the World Cup with a clear mindset. For us, the results are also important. At times, we are going to try out different players but we don't want to compromise on our results. All cricketers around the world who are playing all formats need to adapt well. Hopefully, we can get what we want here. We have got four seamers and two spinners.