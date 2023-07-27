Story ProgressBack to home
India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: 1st ODI, Live: Hardik Dismisses Mayers, India Strike Early vs West Indies
IND vs WI Live Updates: India square off against West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Thursday in Bridgetown.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live: India take on West Indies© AFP
WI vs IND, 1st ODI, Live Updates: India look for early wickets. Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Thursday in Bridgetown. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar made his debut in ODIs as Mohammed Siraj returned to India. India will look to use the series against the West Indies to test out a few players to finalise their combinations ahead of the Asia Cup, which will precede the ODI World Cup at home in October-November. The visitors are coming to this clash after clinching the two-match Test series against West Indies. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies from Bridgetown:
1st ODI, India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Jul 27, 2023
Play In Progress
WI
7/1 (2.4)
IND
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
India won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.63
% chance to win
IND 68%
WI 32%
Batsman
Brandon King
5 (7)
Bowler
Hardik Pandya
7/1 (1.4)
Mukesh Kumar
0/0 (1)
- 19:10 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Debut over for Mukesh!Mukesh Kumar received his ODI cap from Ravindra Jadeja and it was a good first over for the Bengal pacer. Extra bounce on offer for him and he kept Mayers guessing for most part of the over. A maiden for him!WI 4/0 after 2 overs.
- 19:05 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Hardik starts proceedings!Hardik Pandya bowling the first over for India and a lot of support from the pitch. The ball was doing a bit and on two occasions, he was able to bring the new ball back into the batter. This will be interesting.WI 4/0 after 1 over.
- 19:01 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Game time!It is game time in Barbados with Brandon King and Kyle Mayers opening the batting for West Indies. For India, the new ball was given to Hardik Pandya.
- 18:55 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Time for the national anthems!The two teams are out in the middle and it is time for the national anthems. We are minutes away from action and this promises to be an enthralling encounter.
- 18:49 (IST)IND vs WI Live: West Indies playing XIShai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie
- 18:42 (IST)IND vs WI Live: What Rohit Sharma said!We are gonna field first, no particular reason. We are gonna try a few different things. We want to head into the World Cup with a clear mindset. For us, the results are also important. At times, we are going to try out different players but we don't want to compromise on our results. All cricketers around the world who are playing all formats need to adapt well. Hopefully, we can get what we want here. We have got four seamers and two spinners.
- 18:39 (IST)IND vs WI Live: A look at the India playing XI!Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar
- 18:36 (IST)IND vs WI Live: India win toss!India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field. When the presenter asked about the reason, he said that the team will look to try out new things in order to fine tune themselves ahead of the World Cup.
- 18:27 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Kohli's surprising gestureWith the World Cup in a few months' time, the ODI series against the West Indies is part of that preparatory process. Ahead of the first ODI, Kohli faced Pandya in the nets and gave a bizarre gesture while batting at the nets.
- 18:19 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Big news!Mukesh Kumar to make his debut for India and this is a massive moment for the fast bowler from Bengal. He showed his promise in the second Test match and this will be a new test for him.
- 18:14 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Ex-India star's prediction"My India XI for the first ODI: 1. Rohit 2. Gill 3. Kohli 4. Sanju (wk) 5. Hardik 6. SKY 7. Jadeja 8. Axar 9. Kuldeep 10. Siraj 11. Umran," Wasim Jaffer tweeted.
- 17:58 (IST)IND vs WI Live: All eyes on SuryaSuryakumar Yadav will be aiming to improve his 50-over credentials while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are likely to audition for the wicketkeeper's slot. Suryakumar, who has not been able to replicate his superhuman T20 form in the ODIs, can stake a claim for the number four spot in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer.
- 17:46 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Absence of Mohammed SirajIndia pacer Mohammed Siraj has been rested for the ODIs against the West Indies as a precautionary measure due to a sore ankle, the BCCI said on Thursday. Siraj, who led the pace attack with aplomb in the Tests against the West Indies in the absence of seniors such as Mohammed Shami, flew back with the rest of the Test returnees
- 17:45 (IST)IND vs WI Live: India's victory in the TestsThe Rohit Sharma-led side will be coming to this clash after clinching the two-match Test series against West Indies. Team India won the first Test by an inning and 144 runs while the second match ended in a draw after rain washed away the final day.
- 17:43 (IST)IND vs WI Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI match between India and West Indies, straight from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
