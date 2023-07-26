Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan left everyone utterly impressed with a heroic knock of 52 runs against West Indies in the second Test. Ishan, who is two-match old in the longest format, smashed his maiden Test half-century off just 33 balls on Day 4 and helped Team India reach a good total. However, Kishan's journey has been one of patience and endurance, where he has had to bide his time and wait for opportunities to come his way in all three formats of the game.

Asked how he dealt with the waiting game and whether it was frustrating to be sitting out and dealing with disappointments, the young cricketer said in the post-match press conference, "I think every individual is different. It might be frustrating for some, but someone else can take it as a challenge... that 'I am not doing enough to get to that level'."

"I appreciate if someone else gets selected in the side and performs because I know how tough this game is, how you are tested mentally, how difficult it is to give that performance when there is so much expectation and pressure. So, I make an effort whenever I'm off or not playing that I concentrate on my practice and prepare myself that whenever I get the opportunity, I give my best," he added.

Kishan scored a 34-ball 52 to help India set a 365-run victory target for the West Indies but rain played spoilsport on the fifth and final day on Sunday to deny India a clean sweep of the two-match series.

The 25-year-old cricketer also said that Rishabh Pant, the man he replaced in the India Test side for the tour of West Indies, gave him useful tips during his stay at the National Cricket Academy.

Pant is currently rehabilitating at the NCA after suffering a horrific car accident in December last year.

"He knows me from U-19 days... how I play, how I think, so we keep interacting. What I think he needs to do to improve I tell him and the same is the case with him. He also tries to help me and ensure I give it my best shot on a tour. And I am very thankful that he he gave me some good points at the NCA,: said Kishan.

(With PTI Inputs)