One of the finest performers from the ODI series against West Indies, Ishan Kishan truly made the opportunities afforded to him count, scoring three fifties in the 3 ODI matches against West Indies. Ishan, who was also named the Player of the Series for his heroics, turned up for a chat with West Indies legend Brian Lara after the match and was also joined by Shubman Gill. During the chat, Ishan recalled a moment when Lara had sent him a DM on Instagram, leaving the Indian wicket-keeper batter shocked.

During the chat with Lara, Ishan admitted that he couldn't digest the fact that the great Brian Lara had sent him a message.

"I think for me, the most important things are the stories I've heard. I have heard that you always used to bat till lunch and if you are there on the pitch, you go to practice and then again come to bat. So that is something to learn from you," Ishan told Lara.

"And I was very excited to... you know, once you texted me on Instagram and I was actually in shock, like how come you texted me? Such a legend of this game texted me and I was very happy about it," Ishan said in a video shared by the BCCI.

The third ODI between India and West Indies was held at the Brian Lara stadium. To score a half-century at the venue, hence, was of incredible honour for Ishan.

"Performing here where your name is there on the board was really special for me. And, you know, I love to watch highlights and I've seen your innings, how you used to play and hit those shots. So I'm actually happy to perform here," he said.

Advertisement

With the ODI series done and dusted, India and West Indies now focus on the 5-match T20I series, beginning Thursday.