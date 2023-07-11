Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) need to talk to Sarfaraz Khan and try to mould him into the kind of player that they want him to be. Sarfaraz has been a brilliant performer on the domestic circuit over the past couple of years but he was once again overlooked for selection ahead of the tour of West Indies. In an interaction with PTI, Harbhajan said that Sarfaraz's time will come considering how well he has performed in Ranji Trophy but added that he needs to be motivated by the authorities.

"Sarfaraz will get his opportunity as he has scored heavily in domestic cricket. I want to know if anyone has made an effort to go and talk to him, may be from BCCI or state associations?" he asked. “He is scoring runs, so you need to go and talk to him. Try and make him the player you want him to be. You have to keep him around the group and keep him motivated that he will be selected."

Cheteshwar Pujara was also dropped for the upcoming Test series and Harbhajan feels that Indian cricket hasn't exactly learned to value his contribution.

"I have a lot of respect for Chesteshwar Pujara for what he has achieved. He has been an unsung hero of Indian team for many years now. He has been one of those pillars of strength for India, doing the dirty work of hanging in there, making sure other batters got their comfort," Harbhajan was blunt as ever in his assessment.

(With PTI inputs)